Business

by admin
Enel: cost cuts and dividend policy unchanged under the new leadership

Enel intends to accelerate cost reductions and keep the dividend policy unchanged, under the guidance of the new CEO Flavio Cattaneo and the chairman Paolo Scaroni.

This was reported by Bloomberg, specifying that Cattaneo is engaged in the strategy of divestment of Enel’s assets, launched last year by his predecessor Francesco Starace to reduce the Group’s debt, which amounts to 70 billion euros following international expansion. The goal is to carry out disposals for 21 billion.

However, Cattaneo also wants to implement a detailed review of the plan as part of an operations review to reduce costs and improve efficiency. For Cattaneo, debt relief would not require any changes to the company’s dividend policy.

