MILANO – Two difficult years behind us, between covid e energy crisis. Two years of “turbulence ahead that force us to take a more conservative approach”. The quotes are by Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel. The manager, who is about to cross the finish line of nine years at the helm of the ex monopolistthus explained all the news of the strategic plan to 2025 just presented to the market. In fact, a reduction in the perimeter with the sale of 21 billion of assets, in order to “be more resilient” in a sector undergoing major transformation and prices that are still unstable, to continue investing, between digitalisation of the networks and acceleration towards renewables, as well as give satisfaction to members through increasing dividendin the first place Government controlling shareholder with over 30% of the shares.

The exit from the gas market

Going into detail, Enel is aiming “for a strategic repositioning of businesses and geographical areas”. As a first step, a disposal plan for 21 billion euros in terms of positive contribution to reduction of net debt: the aim is to reach 51-52 billion euros by the end of 2023, from the 58-62 billion euros estimated in 2022. The company wants to take advantage of the “hot” moment in the gas market to exit the industry entirely. while the exit from carbone it was already scheduled for 2025.

The reduction in the perimeter is also geographical. Enel thus plans, by the end of 2025, to “achieve a more agile structure, focusing on ‘core’ countries“, so Italy, Spain, United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

Starace, answering questions from analysts, revealed how the disposal plan has actually already been set up. “We are progressing on most of the sales that have already begun and I hope that the discussions on gas in Chile will end before 2022 and the same in Spain. We have already started discussions for Romania, Peru and Argentina but the trials are at different stages and I can’t anticipate anything else. And negotiations are underway for the stewardship model in Greece and Australia“.

Profits up 10-13% from 2023

All this, as mentioned, to free up resources – for investments and dividends in the three-year period – which otherwise the market turmoil would not permit. In particular, the objective of the plan is “to ensure growth and financial solidity by combining a compound annual growth rate of net ordinary income of 10-13%” as well as maintaining a dividend per share of €0.43 in the period 2023 -2025, an increase compared to 0.40 euro in 2022″. A figure that in 2024 and 2025 is “to be considered as a sustainable minimum”.

Of the 21 billion euro of disposals envisaged in the new strategic plan, “11 billion will go to debt consolidation and the rest to equity”. This was specified by the CFO of Enel, Alberto De Paoli during the presentation of the 2023-2025 plan. “The only change from the previous plan is the divestitures.”

Investments for 37 billion

A growth that comes from a massive dose of investments. Between 2023 and 2025 Enel expects to invest around 37 billion euros, of which 60% for the Group’s integrated commercial strategy (generation, customers and services) and 40% on networks to support their role in the energy transition.

90% carbon free energy sale

The energy giant aims to “focus on an integrated industrial chain towards asustainable electrificationmeeting around 90% of fixed-price sales with carbon-free electricity in 2025, bringing generation from renewables to about 75% of the total, as well as digitizing about 80% of network customers”.

Starace: “A job I like”

Starace also answered questions about his tenure at the helm of the group. Enel’s board will be renewed for another three-year term next spring. A key appointment for the new youth led by the premier Giorgia Melonigiven that – among others – also the top management of Eni, Poste e Terna.

“It’s no secret that I like this job, I really like it and it’s an extremely satisfying activity. But obviously the choice is not up to me but to the shareholders. The plan is demanding, the management team will be there who will be able to carry out the plan regardless of me. I repeat, it will depend on the decisions of the shareholders but in any case the company will succeed” Starace specified.

