Enel, Endesa meeting called for April 28: Mef ready to stop

Enel, meeting of Endesa convened on April 28, but the Mef could intervene

Il outgoing CEO of Enel Francesco Starace could leave a dual legacy with Endesa. On the one hand brilliant results with a dividend of 1.1 billion (to the delight of Flavio Cattaneo and Paolo Scaroni who will be crowned on May 8th). On the other, a perhaps less welcome gift: since Enel owns 70.1% of the Spanish company, it has the right to convene the assembly. And the choice of the outgoing manager was to fix it for April 28th. This is not just any general meeting: it is the one appointed to renew the top management of Endesa.

Mind you: Starace hasn’t done anything bad or “forbidden”, but it’s easy to think that he wanted to guarantee a further three-year term to a “friendly” management. In the list of Enelin fact, all the men of the outgoing CEO appear but also Spanish managers historically close to the now former CEO, including the renewal until 2026 of the managing director Pepe Bogas.

Let’s say, however, that it is an informal gesture. Because in general we wait for the top management of whoever has the most significant share to take office and then we proceed with the convening of the new meeting. If Enel’s reference shareholder, i.e. the Ministry of the Economy, wants, you can ask Starace, still in office until early May to postpone the meeting of Endesa until after the installation of the new top management and after the Meloni government has verified with the Spanish government the consistency of the directors with the new course.

