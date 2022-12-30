Enel announced in a note issued yesterday evening that “Enel Brasil, controlled through the Chilean listed company Enel Américas, has finalized the sale of the entire stake held in the Brazilian electricity distribution company CELG Distribuição SA – CELG D (‘ Enel Goiás’), equal to approximately 99.9% of the share capital of the latter, to Equatorial Participações e Investimentos, a company controlled by Equatorial Energia”.

Enel’s note reads that, “in line with the sale and purchase agreement signed in September 2022, the completion of the sale follows the approval of the transaction by the Board of Directors of Enel Brasil and Enel Américas, as well as the fulfillment of certain additional conditions precedent usual for this type of transaction, including the authorization of the Brazilian Electricity Authority (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica, ‘ANEEL’) and the Brazilian Competition Authority (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economics, ‘CADE’). Enel Brasil has finalized the sale of its entire stake in Enel Goiás for a total consideration of approximately 8.5 billion Brazilian reals (equal to approximately 1.6 billion US dollars), subject to post-closing price adjustments”.

In relation to the total consideration:

“Equatorial paid approximately 1.5 billion Brazilian reals (equal to over 285 million US dollars) for the equity portion at the closing; and Enel Goiás will repay, within 12 months of the closing, the intercompany loans for an amount of approximately 7.0 billion Brazilian reals (equivalent to approximately 1.3 billion US dollars).”

“The transaction as a whole includes (i) the current financial position of Enel Goiás, (ii) the debts of the

companies to third parties, and (iii) the contingencies of Enel Goiás.

Furthermore, the parties have agreed on an earn-out mechanism based on the outcome of current and possible contingencies”.

Overall, the transaction generated a positive effect on the Group’s consolidated net debt of approximately 1,500 million euros, as well as a negative effect on the Group’s reported net income of approximately 850 million euros. euros, of which 693 million euros have already been recognized in the Group’s Interim Report as at 30 September 2022. The economic impact will have no effect on the results

ordinary. These amounts do not include the possible effects of the earn-out mechanism mentioned above”.

“The transaction is in line with the current Strategic Plan of the Enel Group, as it contributes to the objective of constantly improving and optimizing the risk-return profile of the Group and its asset base, focusing on its core businesses. In particular, the sale of Enel Goiás is consistent with the current strategy of the Enel Group in Brazil which aims to concentrate the distribution business on networks located in urban areas and to fully seize the opportunities deriving from the integrated presence of the Group in the context of the energy transition , leveraging on the significant transformation expected in the next few years

years in the segments of distributed generation and smart grids”.

“Enel Goiás is a Brazilian electricity distribution company in the state of Goiás, with an area

under concession of 337,000 km2 and 3.3 million customers in 237 municipalities”.

“Equatorial is the third largest electricity distribution group in Brazil by number of customers. The company manages

six dealerships in the states of Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul and Amapá, serving approximately 10 million customers in these regions. The company also operates in the transmission sector and has recently entered the sanitation and generation from renewable sources sectors”.