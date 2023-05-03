Enel-Ferrari agreement for a renewable energy community

Listen to the audio version of the article

Agreement between Enel X, an Enel company dedicated to the development of innovative energy efficiency solutions, and Ferrari. The two companies announce the creation of the first industrial renewable energy community in Italy.

The renewable energy community, at the service of the Municipalities of Fiorano and Maranello, explains a note from Enel, will be entirely powered by a photovoltaic system with a power of about 1MW, which will be built by Enel X using a land of about 10 thousand square meters of adjacent Ferrari at the Fiorano Modenese racetrack.

The works for the construction of the plant will end by December 2023. A fundamental feature of the new CER is the possibility of being “climbed” on additional surfaces identified by Enel X or indicated by Ferrari, which will increase the energy produced available to members of the community .

The project envisages the installation of the photovoltaic system on a currently unused 10,000 m2 plot of land owned by the House and adjacent to the Fiorano circuit, whose energy will be entirely made available to the local community. Every type of public or private entity in Fiorano and Maranello will be able to take part in the energy community promoted by Ferrari: citizens, institutions, businesses and factories will be able to use the energy generated by the new plant and will also be able to play the role of producer of renewable energy.

The new Fiorano plant, reads a note from Ferrari, will generate an average annual production of around 1,500 MWh for 20 years, avoiding around 450 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year. Economically and socially, the energy community will enable its members to make tangible savings on their energy bills. «Sustainability is a priority for us. Of course, we want to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, but we don’t hide our ambition to inspire wider change» said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. «The Ferrari Energy Community is concrete evidence of the possible synergy between an industry and the community in which it operates and a model that can bring important benefits to the Italian energy system. Thanks to its scalability and replicability, it can accelerate the decarbonisation process, while reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses », he added.