by admin
Berlusconi and Salvini push Scaroni’s return to Enel

Paolo Scaroni returns to Enel? The hypothesis is concrete, at least according to what La Stampa reports today. “In Giorgia Meloni’s notes for the upcoming round of appointments, the name of the former Vicenza manager is at the top of the preferences of Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini. Scaroni’s name often resonates for the presidency of one of the two companies he has long led, ENI or Enel”writes the Turin newspaper.

But, again according to La Stampa, Giorgia Meloni would be skeptical of the ties consolidated with Russia when Scaroni was head of ENI. La Stampa writes that “the hypothesis of the great rentrée to Eni for Scaroni has already faded, and for another reason known to those who frequent the building overlooking the Eur lake. The company today is led by Claudio Descalzi, who grew up under the protective wing of his predecessor, but with whom the relationship is cracked. It was 2014, Matteo Renzi was at Palazzo Chigi and the Milan judges accused the two managers of international corruption in the purchase of a field in Nigeria. They will both be acquitted in March 2021 because “the fact does not exist”.

But according to La Stampa, “the other hypothesis for Scaroni – the presidency of Enel – is still standing. If the choice of a woman is not imposed, in the plans of Berlusconi and Salvini the president of Milan should be appointed in tandem with Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of Terna (and highly esteemed by Giorgia Meloni) or Luigi Ferraris, former Enel and now number one at Ferrovie”.

