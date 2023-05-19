Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584 million red

Drought alarm, Enel Green Power Italia ends up in the red: 584 million euros

Enel Green Power Italy, thehe green soul of Enel, closed the year 2022 with a loss of 584 million. He estimates it Milan Finance, which specifies – to have a yardstick on the extent of the damage – that the share capital of the sole shareholder Enel Italia spa corresponds to 272 million. The great responsible – from an exogenous point of view – for this result was undoubtedly thedrought emergency, which especially last year – but according to climate experts is set to get worse and worse – has sapped water resources available to Italy and of course, those too electricas was declared by senior management: “the red is attributed to a general decline in the operating margin deriving from the lower hydroelectric production”.

Enel GP Italia, all the numbers on hydroelectric production 2022

