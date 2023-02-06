Enel’s Sicilian project

From used viscose clothes to solar panels, the step is not short but feasible. Enel thinks that in the giant 3Sun factory for panels that was officially inaugurated in Catania, it is ready to make them by 2025. The panels in recycled plastic, which is also extracted from clothing, will weigh half the current glass ones but without lose efficiency. The lower weight will make them easier to install even on surfaces, such as factory sheds, which at the moment cannot support the weight of traditional panels if installed over their entire surface. In reality, the Catania factory, which is located near the StM microchip factory, has existed for over 10 years but now production has been stopped due to the expansion of the production chain which should lead to the production of solar panels by 2024 for a total capacity of 3Giga, i.e. how much a nuclear power plant produces.

Investment of 600 million

The investment is 600 million euros, of which 118 million obtained from European funds for innovation. The plant also provides for the creation of around 1,000 jobs and a particularly advanced R&D centre. However, the first step will be the production of new photovoltaic panels capable of increasing the absorption of sunlight from the current 22% up to 28%, initially developing photovoltaic modules based on silicon “heterojunction” technology (HeteroJunction Technology, HJT) which has better performance than conventional technologies. Subsequently, an innovative technology called “Tandem” will be implemented which will allow the efficiency of the photovoltaic cells to be further increased, reaching over 30% and improving the reliability of the panels.

The new technology, which will be ready in 2025, will make it possible to make the most of not only the infrared rays of the sun, those at 12 to be clear, but also the less intense ultraviolet ones in the morning and in the evening, which allow tanning without burns. At the moment the Enel-branded panel factory will be the largest in Europe even if it is obviously far from the production capacity of the Chinese plants. As for the raw materials needed for production, for the first two years the silicon will come from China, then an attempt is also made to develop agreements with European wafer producers. Obviously the EU must do its part: the production of silicon in Europe can become competitive with China provided that the Commission intervenes with contributions.