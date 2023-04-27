Enel, Iss promotes Scaroni and Cattaneo but indicates to vote for the Assogestioni list

MILAN. In the round of appointments, proxy advisors take the field, the consultants on whom the funds rely to decide what and who to vote for in the meeting.

At Enel, the most awaited meeting due to Covalis’ attempt to remove the majority of the future board of directors from the Treasury, the largest of these proxies, Iss, promotes both the candidate for president Paolo Scaroni and the CEO designated by the Mef, Flavio Cattaneo, defined two “significant candidates” with “substantial and relevant experience in top management roles, in the sector and in the board of directors of listed companies”. For the other 4 Treasury candidates, however, the “lack of relevant skills and experience” is reported, considering “that Enel is a company with a capitalization of 60 billion”.

There is also little experience in Covalis’ antagonist list in which, says Iss, “there is a lack of people of the same caliber for top positions and there is no candidate for”, not even “external”. Positives? It is “the only list with international candidates”, noted by ISS, and “the most relevant” is Marco Mazzucchelli, proposed for the presidency, whose skills “would be useful for addressing some of the company’s key issues such as debt and divestments”.

That said, ISS – counting on the fact that the Treasury should be able to elect the proposed top management – recommends voting for the list of managers’ committee (Assogestioni, in short), which is “well balanced” with “candidates who can ensure appropriate supervision” .

For the presidency, the proxy favors Scaroni who has “relevant skills and experience”, while Mazzucchelli “may not be elected” to the board of directors, a necessary condition to be able to aspire to the top.

Leonardo, on the other hand, while the knot of the general director (for which Lorenzo Mariani is in the predicate) to be placed side by side with the designated CEO Roberto Cingolani still needs to be resolved, both Iss and Glass Lewis mess up the vote in the assembly. The funds are recommended to vote in favor of the minority list presented by the US investment company GreenWood, preferring it to that of the Treasury (the majority) and also to that of Assogestioni. From GreenWood they say they are “pleased” that the proxies have recognized that their list “would add significant value to Leonardo’s advice”. —

