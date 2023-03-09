On November 22, the Enel group announced a disposal plan to reduce the debt by 21 billion, a plan to be completed by the end of 2023 in order to have “a more agile corporate structure, focused on the six “core” countries: Italy, Spain, United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Today another piece is added, with the agreement to completely exit from Romania: it signed it with the Greek company Public Power Corporation (Ppc) and imprinted there is the figure of 1.26 billion, which in terms of enterprise value (referred to 100%) is 1.9 billion.

In the latest update to the market on the accounts, a month ago, debts had landed at 60.1 billion, while they were 69.7 billion on 1st September last (but 51.7 a year ago).

The transaction with Public Power Corporation, Enel estimates, will generate a total positive effect on the group’s consolidated net debt of approximately 1.7 billion, together with a cumulative negative impact in 2022-2023 on the reported group’s net profit of approximately 1 .4 billion. On the other hand, no impacts are expected on the ordinary economic results.

The total consideration, underlined a note from Enel, is subject to the usual adjustments for this type of transaction and to an earn-out mechanism concerning a possible additional payment based on the future value of the retail business.

“The sale of all our activities in Romania is a further step forward in the implementation of the disposal plan announced at the presentation of Enel’s 2023-2025 strategic plan”, said the CEO and general manager Francesco Starace, whose mandate is about to expire and will know its future in days. For the succession there was talk of Stefano Donnarumma, number one of Terna, and Flavio Cattaneo. “We are proud of the results we have managed to achieve since our entry into the country in 2005 and we recognize the commitment and dedication of our colleagues, which have allowed us to become one of the main integrated energy operators in Romania – said Starace – We are convinced that a leading international player such as PPC will be able to successfully continue the work started.”

The completion of the sale, expected by the third quarter of 2023, is subject to some usual precedent conditions for this type of transaction, including the approval by the competent competition authorities.

Enel, a leading energy operator in Romania since 2005, is active in the country in the sectors of electricity distribution and supply, as well as renewable energy, with over 500 MW managed by Enel Green Power Romania, and advanced energy services. The group’s Romanian distribution companies operate in three key areas of the country, specifically Sud Muntenia (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, and serve a total of over 3 million customers. Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia are among the main energy retailers in the country, and supply electricity, natural gas and value-added services. In Romania, the group also operates in the sectors of home services, distributed generation and energy efficiency with Enel X and in the electric mobility sector with Enel X Way.