Borsa, luxury runs in Piazza Affari after the accounts of Lvmh

The European Stock Exchanges, after a weak opening, close positive, with the exception of Milan which finishes flat. The Dax of Frankfurt the index rose by 0.15% to 15,727.25 points FTSE of London the index advanced by 0.27% to 7,846.20 points Ibex in Madrid marks +0.31% to 9,307.19 points and the index Cac of Paris grows by 1.13% to 7,485.59 points.

On the main list of Business Square bene Moncler (+4.45%), in line with the indications provided by the giant Lvmh, which in the first three months of 2023 recorded a 17% increase in sales to 21.04 billion euros. It also grows Leonardo (+3.21%), after the Meloni governmentthrough the Ministry of Economy proposed Stephen Pontecorvo as president and Roberto Cingolani as managing director. They also go up Amplifier (+2,50%), Eni (+1,45%), I connected (+2,09%), Stm (+1,55%) e Tenaris (+1,70%).

At the end, however, Enel (-3.92%). The Ministry of the Economy, owner of 23.59% of the capital, has proposed Paul Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as managing director, with the market not convinced by these two choices of the executive. Bad too Terna (-1,64%), Iveco (-1,07%), Erg (-0,77%), Phinecus (-1,70%) ed Hera (-1,46%).

Among the industrialists Pirelli at +1.82% and Stellar +0.19% on the day of the shareholders’ meeting which approved, among other items on the agenda, the proposal on the dividend and the remuneration policy. Tim it is little moved waiting for the new offers for the network. Bad financials with Finecobank -1,7%, generals -1,66%, Unicredit -0,11% e Understanding -0,31%.

