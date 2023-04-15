Home » Enel, nothing but distrust of Scaroni-Cattaneo: that’s why the stock drops
by admin
“I have a lot of respect for Flavio Cattaneo: he is a highly capable manager who has achieved important results leading strategic companies in the country’s infrastructure. I am convinced that he will also do well at the helm of Enel “. So Carlo Messina interviewed by ANSA regarding the appointment of Flavio Cattaneo as CEO of the company with the highest capitalization in Bag.

If a CEO of the caliber of Messina is exposed to “bless” a nomination means that there is no rejection of the Scaroni-Cattaneo ticket, a couple that indeed the market has decidedly blessed. To understand why the Stock Exchange penalized today Enel, unique among the subsidiaries, we need to take a step back. In fact, as Affaritaliani.it can report, the name of the former CEO of Terna has always remained rather “covered up”, while on the tables there was discussion of replacing Francesco Starace with Stefano Donnarumma.

It therefore seems that in recent weeks, after the intensification of rumors according to which the latter would be incompatible for the leadership of Enel, some funds have thought that he might even remain the outgoing CEO. And they decided to buy shares. Today, in the aftermath of the appointments that have changed the face of Enel, the market is taking a breather and allowing itself a pause while waiting to see what Cattaneo’s next moves will be. As far as we know, much attention will be paid to debt and its reduction, effectively replicating what also happened in Telecom.

