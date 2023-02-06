CATANIA – Is this the future? The energy captured from the sun and transformed into electricity by totally made in Italy photovoltaic panels. Is the second energy security Enelwhich today opens in Catania the 3Sun Gigafactory, the industrial plant that is a candidate to be the largest European producer of solar panels in a very short time. The 3Sun, which in the area of Enel Greenpower a few kilometers from the Sicilian capital has actually existed since 2011, making a colossal leap forward in terms of production capacity: “It will become a Gigafactory starting next July, confirms the CEO of Enel Greenpower Salvatore Bernabei.