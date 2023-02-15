Enel places a 1.5 billion bond linked to sustainability: requests for over 4 billion

Enel has launched a ‘Sustainability-Linked bond’ on the Eurobond market in two tranches aimed at institutional investors for a total of 1.5 billion euros. A note communicates it. The new issue provides for the first time the use by Enel of multiple Key Performance Indicators (Kpi) per tranche, further strengthening Enel’s commitment to accelerate the energy transition. For the first time in a public placement of a bond, a tranche of the issue combines a Kpi linked to the EU taxonomy with a Kpi linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The other tranche of the bond is linked to two Kpi associated with the Group’s trajectory of complete decarbonisation, through the reduction of direct and indirect emissions of greenhouse gases.

“It is with enthusiasm that we bring to market this innovative tool, the first of its kind to establish a link between taxonomy of the EU and SDG 13 of the United Nations on the fight against climate change”, said Alberto De Paoli, CFO of Enel. “With our investments in decarbonised technologies we are in line with the EU taxonomy and therefore ready to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The inextricable link between the SDG and taxonomy is built into our strategy and reflected in all tools finance that we use as well as in our industrial decisions.Strengthened by this synergistic approach, we work tirelessly to achieve our decarbonization and electrification goals, while at the same time strengthening the energy security of the countries in which we operate, and opening the road to the creation of sustainable and long-term value for all”, De Paoli said.

The issue, guaranteed by Enel, received requests in excess almost 3 times, totaling total orders for an amount equal to approximately 4 billion euros and a significant participation of socially responsible investors (SRI), enabling the group to continue to diversify its investor base. “The success of the bond issue – reads the note – is clear recognition of the Group’s sustainable strategy and its ability to generate value by orienting the investment plan in line with the criteria of the EU taxonomy while contributing to the achievement of the UN SDGs”.

It is envisaged, concludes the note, that the proceeds of the issue will be used by EFI to finance the ordinary financial needs of the group. The issue, which has an average duration of approximately 14 years, has an average coupon of 4.25%. The operation was supported by a consortium of banks within which Banca Akros, Bbva, Bnp Paribas, Bper, Crédit Agricole, CaixaBank, Citi, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, Ing, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander, Société Générale, Unicredit acted as joint- bookrunners.

