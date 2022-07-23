Home Business Enel, preview II quarter: weak due to the effects of commodities, hydro and working capital (analysts)
by admin
On July 28, Enel will announce the results for the second quarter of 2022. Equita analysts have released their estimates and view. Ordinary EBITDA is expected to be 3.768 million (-10% yoy and -1.3% over the half year), with Italy being very weak (-19%) offset by Spain (+ 6%) and Latam (+ 30%) . Ordinary Net Income is estimated at 700 million (-30%) and the net financial position at 62 billion (compared to 59.1 billion as of March 31, 2022). Equita therefore expects a weak quarterly report for Enel and consequently has cut its target price to € 7.7 per share (-5%) due to the interest rate effect and the expected deterioration in debt.

According to Equita, weak hydraulics (-37% in Italy, -33% in Spain and -7% Latam) weighed on the accounts for the quarter, which involved buying on the market at high prices to service existing contracts. In addition, the further reduction in Retail margins (mainly in Italy) for fixed price contracts not covered by hedges. Finally, the currency effect (negative on debt) which Equita believes increased by 1 billion in the second quarter (total negative effect of 2 billion).

