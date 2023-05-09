Home » Enel: resignation of a director
Business

Enel: resignation of a director

by admin
Enel: resignation of a director

Enel has announced that Avv. Annachiara Svelto handed in – yesterday evening and with effect from today’s date – her resignation from the position of Director of the Company.

The resignations are due to the inclusion of the interested party in a list of candidates for the office of member of Terna’s Board of Directors, presented in view of the Shareholders’ Meeting of this company called for 9 May 2023, and take into account the envisaged incompatibility in Terna’s articles of association between the position of director of companies that carry out electricity or gas generation or supply activities and the position of director of Terna.

The lawyer Svelto, as an independent Director of Enel, also held the position of Chairman of the Related Parties Committee and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee set up within the Company’s Board of Directors in the 2020/2022 mandate.

As of today, Atty. Svelto does not own Enel shares.

See also  Pharmaceutical stocks fell into huge differences, and Changchun High-tech took the limit again!Inbound tourism is expected to be gradually liberalized, and tourism stocks rose against the trend – yqqlm

You may also like

Energy – Chemical company demands rapid introduction of...

BancoBpm, profit at +49%: for shareholders 1.25 billion...

Salary, industry, profession, region: these are Germany’s millionaires

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow...

Security, Sicuritalia looking for a thousand employees

KI: Already “better than many doctors” – the...

Viola Mahrenbach has been the new CFO of...

People – News: Zuckerberg wins gold and silver...

The carabinieri scold Crosetto: “Are I renewing contracts?...

Banco Bpm record, accounts skyrocketing. Profit boom to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy