Enel: resignation of a director

Enel has announced that Avv. Annachiara Svelto handed in – yesterday evening and with effect from today’s date – her resignation from the position of Director of the Company.

The resignations are due to the inclusion of the interested party in a list of candidates for the office of member of Terna’s Board of Directors, presented in view of the Shareholders’ Meeting of this company called for 9 May 2023, and take into account the envisaged incompatibility in Terna’s articles of association between the position of director of companies that carry out electricity or gas generation or supply activities and the position of director of Terna.

The lawyer Svelto, as an independent Director of Enel, also held the position of Chairman of the Related Parties Committee and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee set up within the Company’s Board of Directors in the 2020/2022 mandate.

As of today, Atty. Svelto does not own Enel shares.