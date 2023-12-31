Home » Enel, sale of Green Power Hellas closed
Enel, sale of Green Power Hellas closed

Enel’s reorganization is progressing. The group, through its 100% subsidiary Enel Green Power, has finalized the sale of 50% of Enel Green Power Hellas, 100% subsidiary of EGP for renewables in Greece, to Macquarie Asset Management, acting through Macquarie Green Investment Group Renewable Energy Fund 2. The transaction was concluded following the occurrence of all the conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including the approval of the competent competition authorities, as provided for in the purchase and sale agreement signed on 26 July 2023 In line with the agreement, EGP received a total consideration of approximately 350 million euros, equivalent to an enterprise value, on a 100% basis, of approximately 980 million euros.

Impact on EBITDA of 400 million

The operation as a whole generated a positive impact on the Enel Group’s ordinary and reported Ebitda for 2023 of approximately 400 million euros (including the remeasurement of the remaining equity investment at fair value), in addition to an expected positive effect on debt consolidated net income of the Group expected to be around 350 million euros. This amount does not include approximately 400 million euros of net debt deconsolidated in 2022, as Enel Green Power Hellas had already been classified as “held for sale”.

