Enel, Scaroni: “I’m not a friend of Putin. A NATO country is speculating on gas”

Enel, Scaroni: “The Berlusconi government had been informed about Gazprom”

Paul Scaroni, new president of Enel addresses two hot topics: relations with the Russia and the gas. The executive rejects all allegations of the alleged close relationship between him and Putin: “It is not true – says Scaroni to the Republic – we are not friendsI don’t feel close to the Russian president”. On the contrary, at the time he signed with Eni the Russian gas agreements with Gazprom was approved by the Berlusconi government and of Nato. And when you saw Putin in Trieste, he was “with the then Prime Minister Enrico Letta. It was an official meeting, like all the others I’ve seen him in. They were business partners of Italy. As they were of all the main European countries. I thought they were suppliers reliableas he thought it Angela Merkel and the Austrian Chancellor”.

Read also: Enel, Flavio Cattaneo is the new Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Read also: Enel Assembly, Treasury list wins: Scaroni president, Cattaneo ad

Scaroni goes into detail and addresses the issue of the current price of natural gasrevealing an unprecedented fact: “If there is someone who speculate on the gas? When countries like the Norway approved, within NATO, the sanctions on Russia, – continues Scaroni to La Repubblica – they knew that Putin would react by raising the price of gas. And they, who export gas, could have made sure that the price increase did not burden them partner. Because Norway has to sell us its 120 billion cubic meters of gas per year at a much higher price than the one he was selling it to before the Russian invasion of Ukraine?”. Norway’s own sovereign wealth fund he had opposed to Scaroni for the presidency of Enel.

Subscribe to the newsletter

