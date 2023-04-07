Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese company for 2.9 billion dollars

(Teleborsa) – Enel has signed a agreement with the Chinese company China Southern Power Grid International (CSGI) for the assignment of the totality of holdings held by In Peru in the electricity distribution and supply company Enel Distribución Perú and in the advanced energy services company Enel X Peru.

The agreement provides that CSGI will acquire the equity investments in Enel Distribución Perú (equal to approximately 83.15%) and in Enel X Peru (equal to 100%) against a total consideration of approximately $2.9 billioncorresponding to approximately 4 billion dollars in terms of enterprise value (referred to 100%).

In line with the Strategic Plan

“This operation – commented the CEO Francesco Starace – allows us to maximize the value of investments made so far in Peru in grid digitization and advanced energy services, continuing the implementation of the asset disposal plan announced in November on the occasion of the presentation of Enel’s Strategic Plan to the financial markets, and aimed at completing the process of rationalizing the Group, which has always been a cornerstone of our strategy”.

The Italian group expects that the operation will generate a reduction of net debt consolidated income of approximately 3.1 billion euros in 2023 and a positive impact in 2023 on reported net income of approximately 500 million euros. On the other hand, the transaction does not have any impact on ordinary economic results.