Home Business Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese company for 2.9 billion
Business

Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese company for 2.9 billion

by admin
Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese company for 2.9 billion

Enel sells assets in Peru to a Chinese company for 2.9 billion dollars

(Teleborsa) – Enel has signed a agreement with the Chinese company China Southern Power Grid International (CSGI) for the assignment of the totality of holdings held by In Peru in the electricity distribution and supply company Enel Distribución Perú and in the advanced energy services company Enel X Peru.

The agreement provides that CSGI will acquire the equity investments in Enel Distribución Perú (equal to approximately 83.15%) and in Enel X Peru (equal to 100%) against a total consideration of approximately $2.9 billioncorresponding to approximately 4 billion dollars in terms of enterprise value (referred to 100%).

In line with the Strategic Plan

“This operation – commented the CEO Francesco Starace – allows us to maximize the value of investments made so far in Peru in grid digitization and advanced energy services, continuing the implementation of the asset disposal plan announced in November on the occasion of the presentation of Enel’s Strategic Plan to the financial markets, and aimed at completing the process of rationalizing the Group, which has always been a cornerstone of our strategy”.

The Italian group expects that the operation will generate a reduction of net debt consolidated income of approximately 3.1 billion euros in 2023 and a positive impact in 2023 on reported net income of approximately 500 million euros. On the other hand, the transaction does not have any impact on ordinary economic results.

See also  Autostrade, Antitrust fine the company for 5 million

You may also like

Bank or post office? What is the Canon?

Discussions about CS bonuses – Headhunter: “There is...

2026 Mediterranean Games, “Delays not due to the...

Is Kazuo Ueda ready for ‘the world’s toughest...

WS: S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields up...

Jessica Contento takes off with the Edtech platform...

Usa, slight slowdown in the labor market in...

War of the near future – The future...

Vegan diet in Europe: London at the top...

Russian economy shrinks in 2022 – hole in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy