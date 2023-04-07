Listen to the audio version of the article

Enel Perú signed an agreement for the sale of the equity investments held in Enel Distribución Perú and Enel X Perú to the Chinese CSGI for a total consideration of approximately 2.9 billion US dollars, corresponding to approximately 4 billion in terms of enterprise value (referring to 100 %). The group reports it in a note.

The impact on accounts

The sale of Enel Peru’s distribution, supply and advanced energy services assets to CSGI will generate a reduction in the Group’s consolidated net debt of approximately 3.1 billion euros in 2023 and a positive impact in 2023 on the net profit of the Group reported amounting to approximately 500 million euros. On the other hand, the transaction does not have any impact on the Group’s ordinary economic results.

Starace: ahead with asset disposal plan

“This transaction allows us to maximize the value of the investments made so far in Peru in the digitization of the grid and in advanced energy services, continuing the implementation of the asset disposal plan announced in November at the presentation of Enel’s Strategic Plan to the financial markets , and aimed at completing the process of rationalizing the Group, which has always been a founding element of our strategy». This was stated by the managing director of Enel, Francesco Starace, commenting on the operation concluded in Peru. “It is also thanks to the expertise and commitment of the colleagues who work in these companies that we are leaving buyers with an excellent portfolio of assets, which will continue to support the country’s sustainable development through automated digital networks and innovative energy solutions,” he points out. the ad.

Enel shares closed trading on Thursday at 5.86 euros and are up 13% since the beginning of the year.