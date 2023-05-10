Enel: shareholders’ meeting appoints Paolo Scaroni as president

Enel’s shareholders’ meeting has approved the appointment of Paolo Scaroni as chairman of the board of directors.

The resolution was approved by 97.2480% of the voting capital.

The MEF list with the candidates for the board of directors of Enel with Paolo Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as CEO received 49.1089% of the votes of the assembly, that of Assogestioni 43.4972% and that of Covalis, with the indication presidency of Marco Mazzucchelli 6.9448%.