MILAN. The change at the top weighs heavily on Enel stock this morning. After the first hour of trading, the company’s shares lose almost five percentage points (-4.37%) and show the worst performance in Piazza Affari. The stock has a relatively large weight on the Milanese stock exchange, FtseMib, which suffers from the Enel debacle and moves around parity.

The electricity giant is the only investee to have reacted with sharp declines after the appointments decided by the government. For the energy group, the MEF has indicated Flavio Cattaneo as the new managing director in place of Francesco Starace, with Paolo Scaroni as president. Among the names circulated in recent weeks, Cattaneo is the one with the least experience in the energy sector, despite his years at Terna, comments an analyst.

«If Francesco Starace’s departure had been widely anticipated in recent months and his replacement as CEO was already discounted by the title, we believe that the appointment of Flavio Cattaneo is the least suitable among the names circulated in the press in recent weeks mainly in terms of sector background» is the comment of the Intesa Sanpaolo analysts. Cattaneo’s appointment therefore took the stock market by surprise with investors, especially institutional ones, who rushed to sell. According to Equita Sim analysts, operators will now focus their attention on the strategy that the top manager will adopt both on the disposal front and on investments for the energy transition in Italy.

The experience of Flavio Cattaneo, born in 1963, with a degree in Architecture from the Milan Polytechnic, has matured above all in the transport sector. In 1999 he assumed the position of commissioner of the Ente Fiera Milano, which he transformed into a joint stock company, of which he was president and CEO until 2003; from 2003 to 2005 he was the youngest general manager of Rai. From 1 November 2005 to 27 May 2014 he led Terna as CEO. He was then CEO of NTA (Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori) in 2015 and of Telecom, from 2016 to July 2017, to then return to Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori first as CEO and then as vice president in 2018. Itabus was presented on 27 April 2021 , a private long-distance road transport company, of which Cattaneo is the founder and controlling shareholder.

The Stock Exchange promotes Descalzi

Conversely, Eni, another colossus owned by the state and also in the energy sector, is moving positively and instead rises by almost half a percentage point (+0.39%). For Intesa Sanpaolo analysts, the confirmation of Claudio Descalzi as CEO of the group is positive. Little move Terna (-0.6%) awaiting indications on the appointments for its highest offices.

