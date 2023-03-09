Enel shares after the exit from Romania

Enelconsolidates previous levels on the stock exchange today, despite the announcement of the sale of assets in Romania to the Greek PPC for 1.26 billion euros. This is the first sale of 2023 that Barclays analysts have commented very positively, signaling that the value is in line with expectations and that the sales plan will represent a catalyst for the stock in 2023. The investment bank also confirms an overweight opinion.

The performance of Enel shares

“With this sale, Enel withdraws from Romania, and simplifies its international exposure”, underline the Barclays analysts, indicating that “subsequent investors will probably focus on sales in Latin America”. By comparing the stock’s performance with the FTSE MIB, on a weekly basis, it is noted that the energy group maintains positive relative strength compared to the index, demonstrating greater appreciation by investors compared to the index itself (weekly performance +1.73%, compared to +1.2% of the main index of the Milan Stock Exchange).

The medium-term situation of Enel remains tendentially bearish. However, looking at the short-term chart, one would be starting to question the possibility of the bear phase extending. An upward improvement of the curve is therefore expected, which encounters the first obstacle at 5.352 euros. Support seen at 5.246. Further bullish cues favor a new target estimated probably in the 5.458 area. (Ticker)