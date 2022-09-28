Home Business Enel still struggles today on the Ftse Mib, title updates the minimum since November 2018
Business

Enel still struggles today on the Ftse Mib, title updates the minimum since November 2018

by admin

A new difficult session for Enel, which is suffering along with the entire utility sector. The stock of the largest Italian utility marks -2.99% to 4.41 euros after hitting a minimum of 4.36 euros, the lowest level since November 2018. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has recorded over -38 percent.

Tensions on the yield front are weighing today, with the 10-year BTP rate reaching 4.6% and the BTP-Bund spread above 250 for the first time since 2020.

Among the utilities, the worst today is Terna (-3.1%) on which Citi reiterated the sell recommendation.

See also  iQOO Z6 series performance configuration announced full blood performance Audio-Technica born for fun

You may also like

мĩˮȭ – й֤ȯţͶֽ

Giorgia Meloni’s next headaches: banks exposed to BTPs,...

Two-way funds increase their positions in the A-share...

Wall Street up despite Treasuries rates 10 ya...

After the SIM card slot was removed, netizens...

Goldman Sachs, the ECB will raise rates by...

Fangyuan Convertible Bond Winning Results Announcement of Listing...

Saipem: new contracts in the Ivory Coast for...

KO blow for Enel and the other utilities...

Nautica, the Genoa Boat Show with + 10.7%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy