A new difficult session for Enel, which is suffering along with the entire utility sector. The stock of the largest Italian utility marks -2.99% to 4.41 euros after hitting a minimum of 4.36 euros, the lowest level since November 2018. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has recorded over -38 percent.

Tensions on the yield front are weighing today, with the 10-year BTP rate reaching 4.6% and the BTP-Bund spread above 250 for the first time since 2020.

Among the utilities, the worst today is Terna (-3.1%) on which Citi reiterated the sell recommendation.