According to Renewables Now, Enel and the Algerian state utility Sonelgaz are evaluating a potential partnership in the areas of green hydrogen, solar panel production and solar energy storage, as well as the digitalization of the electricity grid. The article specifies that the various aspects of the potential cooperation were discussed during a virtual meeting between the CEO of Sonelgaz Mourad Adjal and Enel officials. During the meeting, Adjal would have emphasized that this alliance would open the African market for both partners. Following the discussions, the two sides agreed to form a working group to continue talks on joint activities in areas of interest. Algeria is currently involved in the allocation of 1 GW of solar capacity under the Solar 1.000 program.