Enel, the conflict of the Roman super lawyer before the vote

Between Scaroni and Covalis: the double role of Zoppini for Enel

The Roman super lawyer Andrea Zoppiniauthor of legal opinion on the independence of Paul Scaroni for Enel and a complaint to Consob on the dissemination of the proxy advisor’s voting indications frontiswas also the consultant of Covalis. That is, of the fund that presented a alternative list to the MEF contesting Scaroni’s nomination for the presidency. And the consultancy is related, also in this case, to the match for Enel.

The four answers for Covalis

On behalf of Covalis, as reconstructed by Truth & BusinessZoppini replied to four questions. Related to list compositionto the constraints for the agreements between investorsto the rules governing the distribution of advisers between the various lists and within the limits imposed by legislation on golden power. Answering the question on the distribution of directors, the opinion simulates three scenarios on the basis of Enel’s articles of association. In the first scenariothe list of the Treasury, which indicates Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as CEO, takes you are advisers against the two of Assogestioni and one of Covalis. Nell intermediate scenario there are 5 directors at the Treasury, 3 at Assogestioni and one at the Covalis list. In the’last scenariowhich provides for the mass vote of the international funds for the Covalis list, the Treasury takes 2 seats, 1 Assogestioni and 6 Covalis.

And those on Scaroni’s independence

Zoppini’s opinion, at the end of March, also explains that any agreements among the investment funds to converge on the Covalis list are in conflict with the provision of Enel’s articles of association. Which requires a 3% ceiling of voting rights and could lead to the sterilization of higher equity deals at this threshold.

The opinion on Scaroni’s independence arises from the fact that the manager is indicated as “not independent” in the Treasury list. This can be a constraint for many international funds, which cannot by regulation vote for non-independent candidates. But above all for Assogestion, which solidly collects the votes of the Italian funds. Whose board candidates, if elected, would find themselves having to vote for a non-independent candidate for the presidency.

The complaint to Consob

With a commission the opinion on Scaroni was second press sourcesthe same manager, the doubt remains as to who the client of the well-known lawyer for theexhibited in Consob. In this case, the Commission is asked to ascertain the mode of diffusion of the Frontis report, the clearest of all in recommending the vote for the Covalis list. Both Covalis and the Mef have denied to have promoted the exhibit. Instead, the proxy advisor made one partial reverse after the release of the report. The tension over the renewal of the Enel board is confirmed by the fact that the three main proxy advisors have not reached unanimous conclusions. Iss he indicated that he would vote the Assogestioni list for the board but Scaroni for the presidency. While Glass Lewis wrote to vote yes Assogestioni, but with the indication of Mazzucchelli (Covalis list) for the presidency.

Today is the deadline to register to vote

Proxy opinions are commissioned by funds to deliver directions voting rights at the shareholders’ meetings of listed companies. Generally, the directions are then followed al moment of voting. The fact that the indications are so conflicting with each other leaves the battle open in view of the assembly of May 10 next.

Today May 3 meanwhile the deadline expires for funds to register to vote ahead of the meeting. Once registered you can change your vote, while failure to register today makes it impossible to vote.