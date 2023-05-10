Enel, the Mef list beats funds: Scaroni president, Cattaneo CEO

The Mef list beats the funds for the Enel board of directors

The announced battle for the renewal of the board of Enel turned out to be little more than one skirmish. The next president will be Paul Scaronias desired by the Mef. Flavio Cattaneo, but this was already taken for granted, will be the new CEO. The list submitted by Covaliswho had ambitions to challenge Scaroni and had proposed Marco Mazzucchelli for the presidency, he collects less than 7% of the votes, insufficient for a seat on the board. Assogestion resurrected after the eve debacle at theLeonardo’s assembly. Collects 43.5% of the votes and elects i three advisers intended for minorities. The Mefthe largest shareholder of the group, takes 49.1% of the votes, six seats on the board and secures top posts for its candidates.

Giorgetti satisfied

Outside the assembly, the first comment came from the owner of the Mef, Giancarlo Giorgetti. “It’s not the season for owls. Reached a excellent result, better than three years ago. Not simple and not obvious, that reward fairness and not wrongdoing. I wish the new top management and all the directors a good job”, said the minister.

Low participation

It was understood that it was simpler than expected start of assembly, when the figure for the percentage of capital present was disclosed. Just the 65%in the lower part of the usual attendance for Enel shareholders’ meetings (between 65% and 70%) and much less than expected. With the indication of the proxy advisors to vote for Assogestioni, albeit with some distinctions, the outcome of the vote was obvious. The performance of the Mef list was unexpected, as Giorgetti recalled three years ago had come second behind Assogestioni. But the association of Italian fund managers by policy presents candidates only for seats for minorities. Precisely the fact that the Mef obtained the most votes followed by Assogestioni meant that Covalis was unable to take any seat on the board.

Covalis: we long-term investors

“Covalis by its nature is not a activist fund – has explained Fabio Arossa, representative of the fund at the meeting -. He is a long-term investor in Enel for over 10 years and we want to warmly thank the outgoing board and workers for their work and results. We have presented a list of independent advisers (…) to encourage a transparent debate on better governance to give. And the ideal conditions to guarantee the strategy of national champion and international DNA. A new board led by independents who look to the future and inspired by the highest standards of best practices”. Covalis, she concluded, “reiterates the trust in the system and the Italian institutions believing that the debate on competing lists has been positive and encourages institutional investors“.