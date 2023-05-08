Home » Enel, the Norwegian sovereign fund: “Scaroni is not independent, we don’t vote for him”
Enel, the Norwegian sovereign fund: “Scaroni is not independent, we don’t vote for him”

Enel, the Norwegian sovereign fund: “Scaroni is not independent, we don’t vote for him”

Enel, the battle between the two lists. The Norwegian fund comes out into the open

Continue there internal battle in Enelthe energy giant got caught up in the storm following the by name of the vertices indicated by the Meloni government. The big funds are moving ahead of the assembly vote. On the field now – we read in La Stampa – there are two lists to compete for the majority of the board. The one promoted by Tesorothe first shareholder with 23.6% who nominates Paolo Scaroni to the presidency and Flavio Cattaneo as ad, and another fielding from Covalishedge fund con base a London which lines up six names, no potential CEOs, but an alternative presidential candidate: Marco Mazzucchelli. Norway’sNorway’s sovereign wealth fund, among the largest in the world, has around 2.2% of Enel. His vote weighs and goes in the direction of alternative listnot the one indicated by government.

That is to say – continues La Stampa – the one presented by the management committee, under the aegis of Assogestion. And since in Enel, for statutethere are two votes on the governance front – the first to elect the board of directors through the list votethe second to name the president -, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, which by its internal regulation cannot vote for a candidate that it is not independentwill not support Paolo Scaroni who self-indicated (wrongly, as a pro-veritate opinion of the super lawyer Andrea Zoppini requested by the manager himself) “non-independent” due to the past commitment as ad of Enel between 2002 and 2005going back in time by ben over three yearsthe limit within which the legislation provides for the loss of independence.

