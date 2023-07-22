Home » Enel, the team that wins doesn’t change. Creative strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi
Business

Saatchi & Saatchi reconfirms itself as the global creative agency of Enel Group, thus closing the consultation launched for this purpose last November.

At the initials of Publicis Groupled in Italy by Camilla Thumb and with the creative direction of Manuel Musillithe task of accompanying Enel in defining the communication strategy with the aim of consolidating the path of growing development that will see the Enel group focus on integrated business models, digital know-how and focus on new geographies to support its growth.

The tender project was implemented in synergy with the Publicis Groupe’s Power of One modelwhich has allowed the agency to create value and efficiency by leveraging the integrated expertise and capabilities deployed in different areas and markets thanks to the collaboration with the international network of the group.

