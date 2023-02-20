Enel announced the sale of its thermoelectric generation assets in Argentina. In particular, the group has reached agreements for the sale of Enel Generacion Costanera and Central Dock Sud.

The equivalent value of the sale is $102mn. The Hydro plants (1,325 MW (El Chocon)) and the sales and services activities in the Buonos Aires area are still to be sold in the country. According to Equita, this is a positive indication, both for the overall sale process and because, as indicated by the company, the Argentinian assets were valued at zero in the sale process (€11.2bn forecast for 2023), and for the `further improvement of the group’s carbon footprint. Analysts confirm the positive view on the title.