Italian energy giant Enel is planning to build a mega solar power plant in the United States. The Wall Street Journal exclusively reveals it. According to plans, the factory would initially be able to produce 3 gigawatts – and up to 6 gigawatts – of solar panels, making it one of the largest of its kind in the United States. The cost of the plant, according to the Wall Street Journal, could approach or exceed one billion dollars.

Enel’s mega plant will also produce solar cells, the building blocks of solar panels that no one currently produces in the United States. “Economies of scale and learning curves are extremely important in this sector,” said Giovanni Bertolino, US head of Enel’s cell and panel production unit, underlining that the Italian giant “needs large production volumes if it wants to compete with the Chinese manufacturers who now dominate the sector in terms of price and quality».

Among the locations that Enel is evaluating for the construction of the new mega plant are the Great Lakes area and Texas. The decision should be made by the end of the year and work should start by the end of 2024, said Enrico Viale, Enel’s head of operations for North America. The Italian giant’s plan is the latest in a series of projects launched after the Biden administration approved the Inflation Reduction Act which offers generous incentives to companies investing in green energy.