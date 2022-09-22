It’s called Set & Charge, the new Enel X Way Italia offer for the business market, launched at the same time as the European mobility week.

A solution for companies and commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants, so that they can make charging points for electric vehicles accessible in their parking areas for their customers and third parties, thus increasing the visibility of their business and being able to directly receive a earnings from the recharges made. Specifically, with the Set & Charge offer, Enel X Way Italia proposes to companies that may not have it the purchase – even in installments – of one or more charging infrastructures from the available catalog, together with the management software; if companies intend to make the top-up service available to the public, they will be able to customize the price, monitoring the performance of the service and managing the related collections. The new charging areas, open to the public by the companies, will be reported to motorists on the special Enel X Way app with the result of offering further visibility opportunities to the business of the companies involved.

With Set & Charge Enel X Way Italia therefore also aims to extend the network of infrastructures that power electric cars, identifying new installation areas not only on public land and in private homes but also in the spaces owned by commercial structures, actively involving companies in path towards environmental sustainability.

Enel X Way is the Enel Group’s new global business line dedicated to electric mobility. Currently, there are approximately 350,000 recharging points that Enel X Way manages directly and through interoperability agreements developed around the world. As a global platform for e-mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience by supporting the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations.