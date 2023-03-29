Listen to the audio version of the article

The energy crisis and the jump in gas prices have given an unprecedented push to the industrial sector, especially energy-intensive companies, to seek cheaper and more sustainable sources of energy. Until now, the obstacle for the use of renewable sources in industrial processes that require high temperatures was linked to the difficulty for heat pumps and electrochemical batteries to reach temperatures over 90 degrees. Now the way to overcome this barrier has been identified: EnelX and the Magaldi group have started a collaboration to experiment with Thermal Energy Storage (TES) technology, i.e. a thermal storage system of about 13 megawatt hours that generates thermal steam.

Batteries for industry

The battery developed by Magaldi is powered by renewable sources and uses silica sand as a storage material. The sand is heated with a resistance system and can reach temperatures of 300 degrees and more, transforming the heat into steam which can be used in industrial processes. The project launched by EnelX and Magaldi will be implemented at a company in Salerno, Igi di Buccino, which produces vegetable oils and is a supplier of the Ferrero confectionery group of Alba. «For over a year we have started trials to identify the best solutions for electrifying industrial processes – explains Francesco Venturini, CEO of EnelX – We conducted trials in Sardinia, Spain and Chile. they were able to reach. This new technology is giving exceptional results: it manages to determine a rather high efficiency and in certain conditions to even reach a thousand degrees. This can also make it possible to electrify and decarbonise industrial processes that require high temperatures, such as the processing of ceramics. It is an important result, because it is an Italian technology and is supported by an Italian supply chain that can find outlets in foreign markets. We are also looking to other countries to electrify industrial processes: in Spain, for example, we could develop initiatives to electrify the production processes of the Renault plants”.

The interesting aspect of the Tes technology is its advanced state of development, with pre-industrial prototypes, which would allow development to start on the market within a couple of years. «The partnership with EnelX represents an important step, consistent with the path of our company, which has been oriented towards innovation for more than 90 years – comments Mario Magaldi, president of the Magaldi Group – Tes technology offers an immediate response to the need to decarbonise industrial processes and therefore gas substitution”.

This technology is already demonstrating the potential to displace the use of green hydrogen. «The renewable energy converted into heat and stored with this technology has an efficiency of over 90%, while that of hydrogen is much lower – explains Luigi Lanuzza, head of B2B Innovation and Energy Storage at EnelX – It is possible to reach temperatures very high, at least 300 degrees. One can imagine that Tes technology can be used to electrify at least 50% of industrial processes in Italy, but also abroad». The heat captured through the sand, which in this way becomes a storage system, can be released within 8-10 hours and even more. «It is suitable for processes that require at least 8 hours of continuous heat. In particular, it adapts to the needs of those who have to do drying such as food and beverage», continues Lanuzza. The diffusion of this technology is also supported by convenience: in terms of leveled cost of accumulated energy, the cost is 20 euros per megawatt hour, to which must then be added the cost of producing renewable energy. A classic lithium battery would cost at least 40-60 euros per megawatt hour. The experimentation launched serves EnelX to test the best methods and times for charging and discharging the storage system, but also to verify how this technology can participate in the flexibility market. «We already have a dozen companies interested in installing these plants in Italy – reveals Venturini -. We are moving into other markets, such as the United States: this technology can access the subsidies provided by the IRA for the storage sector: there are already executive tenders and we are evaluating how to participate».