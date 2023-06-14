Energetic refurbishment: These measures are funded by the state

Depending on the type of insulation, the costs can vary. picture alliance / photothek | Thomas Trutschel

New EU regulations could make energy-efficient refurbishment of buildings mandatory. It’s already worth renovating old houses – above all because the state subsidizes many measures. You can deduct up to 20 percent of the renovation costs for tax purposes, with a maximum of 40,000 euros per property.

Since the Building Energy Act was passed in 2020, there has been an obligation to renovate older buildings in Germany when there is a change of ownership. In addition, the European Union is currently working on further renovation regulations for homeowners. If you have an older house, it is not least for this reason that it is worth renovating now.

Renovation measures, such as insulating a house, can be expensive. But there are two pieces of good news. On the one hand, this saves you heating costs. On the other hand, you can take advantage of tax incentives and save money.

The state subsidizes the energetic renovation of a property

one Report of the “Handelsblatt” according to them, state support for the rehabilitation of old houses and flats is quite extensive. For example, you can deduct the costs for advice, material and installation from your taxes. The costs for deinstallation and disposal of old systems are also tax-deductible.

You receive the tax bonus by filling out the “energetic measures” appendix in your tax return. You also need a certificate of completion of the renovation work. In three years, 20 percent of the costs can be reimbursed, with a maximum subsidy of 40,000 euros per property.

Energetic refurbishment also includes measures such as thermal insulation of a property, replacement of windows and external doors, improvement of thermal insulation and the installation, replacement and optimization of ventilation and heating systems.

What requirements does the property have to meet?

In order for real estate owners to be entitled to state subsidies, however, certain criteria must be met. Refurbishment measures must be started and completed between 2020 and 2029. The day on which the building application is submitted counts here.

In addition, the Apartment or that One or two-family house be at least ten years old and used by the owner for their own residential purposes. Neither tenants nor usufructuaries are allowed to deduct the refurbishment measures for tax purposes and the financial support ends if you move out before the end of the subsidy.

