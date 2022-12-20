Listen to the audio version of the article

A campaign on social channels, #EnergiaAlleImprese, launched by Confindustria, to spread the alarm on high bills widely and to request an immediate cut in costs for companies with energy users exceeding 16.5 kW, plus confirmation of the tax credit measure for companies. “If you turn off the small and medium-sized industries, you turn off the Italy that produces”, are the posts on Linkedin and Twitter, relaunched by the associations and the entrepreneurial world in the area.

The budget law excluded powers above 16.5 kw from cutting system costs and this decision affects industries, especially the small ones, putting at risk 78% of non-energy and non-gas-intensive SMEs, which represent the engine of the country. A percentage that becomes even higher in some territories, 80% in the Veneto areas, between Padua, Treviso and neighboring areas, as stated by Marco Stevanato, vice president of Assindustria Veneto Centro. “L’zeroing of parafiscal charges system was already envisaged in previous quarters. We ask for its restoration for the first quarter of 2023: the decision to effectively exclude the bulk of the industry, i.e. users above 16.5 kw, is difficult to understand compared to the one we share of concentrating resources on the expensive energy for businesses and households. It would mean an increase in costs from January of 50-55 thousand euros per million kilowatt hours for each SME», said Stevanato, urging Parliament to intervene.

To explain the effects of the measure on SMEs was the president of the small industry of Confindustria, John Baroni, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday 18 December. Today companies have two tools to deal with the high energy cost, Baroni explained: tax credits and the zeroing of system charges. This last measure «is horizontal, for the benefit of all companies. While the tax credits, which we appreciated anyway, have a complex implementation, in terms of tax capacity and utilization capacity. Difficult to activate for SMEs, which often need a consultant ».

The cost impact for the business world is estimated at 1.3 billion for the first three months of next year. Having set the bar at 16.5 kw means including only small artisans in the cut of system costs, explains Baroni, excluding all medium and high voltages which are mainly used by the industrial sector.

The positions taken by other protagonists of the business world are on the same tone. “A budget law that does not reduce system charges on the bills of most SMEs is a law that forgets that, if we are the second manufacturing power in Europe, we owe it precisely to our small and medium-sized enterprises”, are the words of the president of Confindustria Puglia, Sergio Fontana.