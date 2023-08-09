Home » Energy, 220,000 connections to renewable plants from January to July
Energy, 220,000 connections to renewable plants from January to July

Energy, 220,000 connections to renewable plants from January to July

Over 220,000 renewable plants connected to the national grid from January to July 2023, for a total of 2.6 GW of installed power: numbers tripled compared to the same period last year, while the connections for the whole of 2022 were exceeded, which 203 thousand. These are the results of E-Distribuzione, an Enel group company active in the electricity distribution and metering sector which manages over 1.1 million km of grid throughout the country, reaching more than 7,400 Municipalities out of a total of 7,900.

Small size plants

Compared to the first seven months of 2022, the requests for connection to the grid by the owners of small-scale systems have also increased by 150%: a figure that highlights how more and more families and businesses are choosing to equip their homes and buildings with panels solar and other renewable technologies that make it possible to achieve important economic and environmental benefits.

In seven months, E-Distribuzione managed over 1.5 million practices, digitizing and simplifying the system activation procedures to meet the growing demands of users.

Renewables in Italy

In 2022, Italy installed 3.1 GW of renewable capacity: a leap compared to 1.1 GW in the 2015-2021 period. A third is attributable to small-scale photovoltaics which benefited from the Superbonus 110%. However, without industrial-scale plants, it will be impossible to achieve the 2030 objectives: 80 GW according to the latest draft of the Pniec. A number that requires higher rates, despite the fact that 2.1 GW were installed in the first five months of 2023.

