Energy After Russian oil shutdown: PCK refinery situation stabilized



“The refinery is making money again because capacities are better utilized” photo

© Joerg Carstensen/dpa

January 1 was a turning point for the PCK refinery, since then Russian oil has stopped flowing. Half a year after the import ban, fears about the future have given way to more optimistic tones.

Crisis mode, fears about the future and political disputes – the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has brought about a turning point at the PCK oil refinery in north-eastern Brandenburg. There may not have been as many task force meetings for any other company. For six months, the refinery has been producing gasoline, diesel and kerosene without using Russian crude oil, which has been flowing through the Druzhba pipeline for almost 60 years Schwedt was pumped. This ended on January 1 as a result of the oil embargo against Russia.

In the meantime, the excitement has subsided because constant supplies are supposed to flow from alternative sources. The political signal is: “The refinery is stable.” Meanwhile, the PCK management is looking far ahead to a time after oil – with hydrogen.

Utilization of the PCK increased significantly

While the oil refinery worked at a low capacity utilization of around 50 percent at the beginning of the year, it has now risen to around 80 percent, according to Rosneft Germany. “The refinery is making money again because capacities are better utilized,” said Rosneft spokesman Burkhard Woelki of the dpa. “The fears that the refinery would not work without oil from Russia turned out to be pessimism,” said Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Michael Kellner (Greens).

A contract with Kazakhstan, according to which the Central Asian country will supply 100,000 tons of crude oil every month until the end of 2024, will ease the tension. “That secures the refinery,” said Woelki. An advantage for the plants in Schwedt: Kazakh oil is similar in quality to Russian oil. This makes processing easier, so that bitumen can be produced again with Kazakh oil for the construction industry. In addition, oil comes via the ports of Rostock and Gdansk in Poland.

No gaps in the supply of fuel at petrol stations

Drivers at the petrol stations in eastern Germany, most of which are supplied from Schwedt, hardly felt the turbulence at PCK. According to the Fuels and Energy Mineral Oil Association, there are no delivery bottlenecks. A spokesman said: “Significant price differences between Berlin-Brandenburg and other regions cannot be determined.” Gasoline prices in Berlin-Brandenburg are lower, while diesel is a bit more expensive than the national average. This points to slight diesel shortages in the capital region as a result of the embargo against Russian diesel that came into force at the beginning of the year.

Is the pipeline expansion from Rostock to Schwedt delayed?

Since the beginning of the year, the oil pipeline from Rostock to Schwedt has been an important supply route for the refinery. Since the capacities on this line have so far been limited, it is to be upgraded for 400 million euros. According to the assessment of its managing director Ralf Schairer, the refinery wanted to submit the necessary application for aid by the end of May. “Unfortunately, I don’t have an application on the table yet,” said State Secretary Waiter shortly before the end of June. Why is it stuck? The PCK has been taciturn to questions for days. The shareholder Shell said: “We support the application. We are working closely with PCK to submit the application for state aid to the federal government.”

Movement in the ownership structure?

Many questions are currently unanswered in view of a possible change of ownership at PCK with around 1,200 employees, and politicians have so far been tight-lipped. “Our goal is to find investors who are interested in the location in the long term,” said Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Mr. Kellner.

Two German subsidiaries of the Russian oil company Rosneft, which are majority owners of the PCK refinery, are under federal trusteeship. Since the spring, he has also been given more room for maneuver in order to be able to sell shares in companies that are under trusteeship more easily. This is aimed at the refinery PCK in Schwedt.

The energy group Shell, for example, has wanted to sell its 37.5 percent stake in PCK for a long time. It can be heard behind closed doors that this could be a done deal by the summer. However, Shell does not want to comment on this. In the debate about new ownership structures, several company names have been discussed so far.

The state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft considers the trusteeship of its German subsidiaries to be illegal anyway. After a judicial defeat in April, he is suing again – now against the extension of the trust administration. A hearing date before the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has not yet been set.

Refinery plans future with hydrogen

The refinery currently wants to advance the transformation process, for which the federal government is providing many millions. PCK wants to use hydrogen to produce climate-neutral synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels. Regarding the conversion of the refinery away from fossil fuels, State Secretary Kellner said: “A lot has already been initiated and is being implemented, also with our support – but the PCK must stick to it with all vigour.”

dpa

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

