MILANO – The German Minister of Finance, Christian Lindnerhe told the picture on sunday that the government must address the problem of the jump in energy prices “with the utmost urgency”. The colleague of the economy, Robert Habeck, asks to release the price of electricity and gas. The first French minister Elisabeth Borne has the open demeanor, with the Parisian, to a tax on extra-profits to finance cost-reduction interventions. And, according to press previews, the assembly of industrialists will ask companies to reduce their energy consumption by 10% in the coming weeks.

Even at the weekend, the problem of rising gas and electricity prices did not stand aside.

The tax to cut bills is empty: 9 billion have not been paid by Serenella Mattera August 28, 2022



The race for aid over 280 billion

European countries, according to an analysis by the Bruegel think tank, have already spent some 280 billion dollars on aid. The problem is that they are patches in a hole that is getting bigger and bigger: the support measures are always a few steps behind the evolution of prices. Economist Sebastian Dullien, director of the IMK research center, quoted by Bloomberg he seems to argue that the scale of the problem is not clear to Scholz’s government, and warns: “Germany is facing a gigantic macroeconomic shock”. How many? An extra cost for families, businesses and the state of 200 billion next year, 5% of GDP.

The cost march shows no signs of stopping. In Italy, the average cost of energy set for today in Italy has risen to 740 euros per MWh, with a maximum hourly rate of 867.28 euros and a minimum of 688.24 euros. In Germany it broke through € 1,000.

The eyes are all back to Amsterdam, on the now famous and contested Ttf market where the price that also “commands” our bills is formed and which on Friday stood at 239 euros per megawatt hour, which exploded from 25 a year ago. Market reopening is calm, but volatility is high. Also because this week (31 August, to be precise, and for 3 days) the announced stop to gas flows through Nord Stream 1 has been triggered, decreed by Gazprom for alleged maintenance. In short, there are all the elements for the situation to turn again.

Countermeasures in Europe

Countries are approaching the winter with plans to try to contain consumption, small changes to daily habits, before moving on to more serious rationing. Right there Germaniaremembered thebreaking latest newshas launched a package of measures to reduce electricity consumption: from 1 September temperature maximum of 19 degrees for heating in public buildings. While corridors, foyers and transit areas will remain directly without heating. The heat will be limited up to 12 degrees where employees do intense physical work. “We do not want to measure the temperatures in the bedrooms, individual freedom must be valid, but the measures call for the responsibility of families to contribute to the reduction of energy consumption”, explained the Minister of Economy, il verde Robert Habeck. While environmental senator Jens Kerstan warned: “In the event of a severe gas shortage, hot water could only be made available at certain times of the day.” L’night lighting of the buildings will be prohibited, with the luminous signs that will be turned off between 10 pm and 6 am. It already happens in some municipalities that have anticipated the times, such as in Augsburg in Bavaria, where from the end of July the facades of historic buildings are turned off at night and more subdued street lighting.

Also there Francewith the motto “the era of abundance is over” launched by Emmanuel Macron, is preparing for an energy austerity package. Stop the light advertising between 1 am and 6 am, closed doors in heated or air-conditioned commercial activities. According to the Transalpine Environment and Energy Management Agency, an advertising led consumes as much as an average household for lighting and household appliances. In Spaindespite the fact that the country is less dependent than others on imports of Russian gas, some measures to contain energy consumption have been in place since the beginning of August. The lights in the shop windows are turned off at 10 pm, the doors of the shops must be kept closed so as not to disperse the air conditioning, which must not drop below 27 degrees. Even in the neighbor Portugal a debate is underway on the measures to be implemented. The CPP, an acronym that brings together traders, has opened the hypothesis of a reduction in the opening hours of shops, between Sunday and Thursday, with the exception of cinemas and restaurants. Between Lisbon and Porto there are some of the longest opening hours in Europe, with businesses often open until midnight.

The Italian plan

In short, these are measures that go in the direction indicated by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, as a first plan of reaction to the crisis: 1 degree reduction in the temperature in private homes, public offices and 1 hour cut in the operating time of the systems. That is, a maximum of 19 degrees in winter and no less than 27 in summer. In addition, reduction of the heating season by cutting one week at the beginning and end of winter.