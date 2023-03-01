Listen to the audio version of the article

The American Ameresco acquires Enerqos Energy Solutions, an energy service company in Milan, to expand its presence in Europe.

For more than 15 years, Enerqos has been offering cost and carbon reduction solutions in different markets in Italy, including healthcare, real estate, retail and residential. Ameresco, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham in Massachusetts, has more than 1,000 employees and a capitalization of 2.5 billion dollars at the NYSE: it is involved in clean energy services in the United States, Canada and Europe, in the United Kingdom , Ireland and Greece.

Growth in Europe

«It is with great enthusiasm that we enter this new phase of our business. Enerqos was built on a commitment to develop renewable energy solutions and set emissions reduction targets, so as to usher in a greener and better future for all,” commented Enrico Giglioli, CEO of Enerqos. “This acquisition further strengthens Ameresco’s global presence by expanding our presence and adding a new pipeline of work across Italy,” added George Sakellaris, president and CEO of Ameresco.

Renewable infrastructure

«Enerqos is at the forefront of energy efficiency in Italy. We are thrilled to be part of this acquisition that unites two companies across the globe in a unique mission for clients seeking to install resilient, renewable energy infrastructure,” concluded Lars Meisinger, CEO of Aquila Capital Growth, financial advisor to the seller. The acquisition is expected to close in March 2023.