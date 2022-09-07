2,000 billion euros. That’s what European families will spend early next year on energy bills according to analysts’ shock estimate Goldman Sachs. The bill of a typical European family will therefore touch i 500 euros per month, with an increase of around 200% compared to 2021. The rating agency, on the other hand, is less pessimistic Standard & Poor’swhich estimates that Europe’s energy bill will exceed its pre-pandemic levels of over 1 trillion euros (1,000 billion) due to the squeeze on Russian gas exports.

It goes without saying that the virtuous behavior aimed at saving, in Italy encouraged by the National plan for the containment of gas consumption published yesterday by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolaniare increasingly urgent with the autumn approaching, combined with the interventions of national governments to favor an equitable redistribution of the commodity from the countries that are taking advantage of the crisis to those that, on the other hand, are most penalized.

Meanwhile, the increase in energy bills has pushed governments to ease the pressure on the costs of households and businesses. EU energy ministers will meet on Friday 9 September in Brussels to discuss the gas price ceiling and possible emergency credit lines for energy market operators, as well as the suspension of trading in energy derivatives.

According to Goldman Sachs analysts, the introduction of the price cap in energy production could save the monetary block about 650 billion euros in electricity billsoffering a shot in the arm to consumers, businesses and markets already under pressure and allowing governments to waive the tax on extra profits.