Listen to the audio version of the article

Lautumn is almost upon us and it promises to be full of dark clouds for our economy. With businesses and families who are already grappling with the new surge in energy costs and who are struggling to defend themselves from the pangs of inflation. Which seems ready to accelerate its run just as the Italians prepare to go to the polls for the early elections on 25 September.

An electoral round that prevents the resigning government from setting up new “shields” to cushion companies, already in difficulty, and workers, the fallout from the expensive bills; but that does not prevent the executive from evaluating the placement of a new “Cig dossier” within the furrow, which is rather broad, of the handling of the so-called “current affairs” traced after Mario Draghi acknowledged that he no longer had the same majority that had supported him in recent months and the dissolution of the Chambers by the head of state.

The latest Inps data

The first alarm bells can already be seen in the folds of the latest INPS data on layoffs: in the period January-July the Cigs (i.e. the shock absorber for the most structural difficulties) jumped to + 45.65% compared to in the same period of 2021, mainly affecting industry (+ 35.81%), construction (+ 34.88%), trade (+ 103.62%). An acceleration that was experienced in June, where, compared to May, the Cigs grew by 49.8%; and continued in July (+ 25.2% compared to July 2021 – the monthly comparison in the months of July and August is hardly indicative because in the summer months between company closures and holidays the data on shock absorbers are usually more contained).

With the recovery after August 15th, therefore, the possibility of resorting to a sort of extension of the “discounted” shock absorber, especially for the sectors most affected by the expensive energy-raw materials-inflation mix, maintaining a link with the Orlando reform, is becoming a clear necessity. The Orlando reform, in force since January, has already been underpinned in recent months (precisely with the “discounted” CIG, for example), with “waivers” that cost around 400 million. Also because, at these prices of bills and consumption, and in view of a possible gas rationing, in the autumn the specter is having to decide which Ateco codes will be able to work and which not. The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, was clear on the need for politics and the outgoing government to listen to the alarm of the productive world, and to act immediately.

The hypothesis of a “discounted” Cig

At Palazzo Chigi they have been aware of this for several days. The “discounted” Cig, ie without paying the additional charges (for the Cig equal to 9%, 12%, 15% based on the use of the subsidy, for the FIS equal to 4% of the lost salary, ndr), provided for by the March Energy decree, and valid for five sectors most in difficulty (steel, wood, ceramics, automotive, agro-industry), expired on 31 May. There are, for those who have run out of meters, another 26 weeks until December 31st, but they are expensive for businesses. Therefore, if the parties involved in the electoral campaign are not opposed, the government is ready to intervene in compliance with the limits indicated by the Constitution but also within the budget. But they are small.