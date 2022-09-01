From October one degree less in the radiators of the house and an hour less of heating: these, according to the first rumors that filter from the Council of Ministers underway at Palazzo Chigi, the indications contained in the plan developed by the Minister for the Ecological transition Roberto Cingolani to face the energy crisis and the increase in gas and electricity prices.

The Cdm started around 10.30 and closed an hour later: on the agenda the conversion of two decrees of the President of the Republic on the recruitment of the teaching and administrative staff of the Afam sector and on the amendments to the regulations for the definition of the legal systems didactics of the institutions of art, music and dance training. But the attention of the political world, and of the Italians, is directed to the information provided by Minister Cingolani. That he has announced, for next week, a “broad plan to support businesses”. The Cdm has been confirmed that for now there are no interventions on the school and on lesson times. Excluding Dad.