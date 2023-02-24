New front after the Superbonus

They haven’t turned off yet echoes of scams, inflated expenses and various problems deriving from the generous eco-bonuses (with, unfortunately, a discount on the invoice) launched by the Conte government which already promises on the horizon another tempting possibility of collection for sly people of various kinds. But this time focused on energy communities for municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

In fact, only these will be able to access the 40% non-repayable contribution of 2.2 billion euros allocated by Pnrr to create energy communities. In fact, the Ministry of the Environment has sent to the European Union the proposal for a decree which encourages the energy communities, i.e. forms of self-production and self-consumption of energy from renewable sources, which will not enter into force immediately but will have to wait for the green light from the EU.

How energy communities are born and what they are

Let me be clear: the idea, despite being pushed a lot by the leader of the Cinquestelle Beppe Grillo, it’s good. In fact, energy communities are groups of people, businesses, cooperatives, local authorities, associations, religious bodies who come together to self-produce and self-consume electricity from renewable sources: photovoltaic, wind, hydroelectric and biomass. The advantages are many: savings on bills, reduction of pollution and emissions, security and energy independence of the country.

The proposed decree focuses on two measures: a tariff incentive and a non-repayable grant. And therefore only the communities built in the municipalities under 5 thousand inhabitants will have non-repayable contributions of up to 40%. The intervention may concern both the construction of new plants and the upgrading of existing plants. The measure, financed with 2.2 billion euros from the Pnrr, aims to achieve a total power of at least 2 gigawatts. That would be comparable to that of a large nuclear power plant.

Those who live in a large city, on the other hand, will be able to join an energy community to obtain an incentive tariff on the share of energy produced. In this case, the power that can be financed is equal to a total of 5Gw, with a time limit set at the end of 2027. The measure therefore favors small municipalities given that, in other cases, those who join an energy community, for example a condominium, will have to pay the plant. Which will then amortize itself by obtaining the subsidized rates but also by saving. Given that the electricity produced by photovoltaics, or other green systems, is free. However, it should be emphasized that even those who obtain the non-repayable grant can ask to combine it with the tariff incentive.

So all right? Not exactly

Indeed, the goals are very ambitious, 5Gw is the equivalent of two nuclear power plants, but the problem lies ahead. In fact, if municipalities under 5,000 inhabitants move quickly so as not to lose the 2.2 billion of the Pnrr and to be able to access the contributions, they will once again cause the phenomenon of shortage of materials (panels, control units, etc.) and consequent increase in costs. Problems already seen with the Superbonus 110%.

As for the inhabitants who want to set up energy communities in the municipalities without contributions, the incentives on electricity tariffs would, according to the experts, not be particularly incentives. In fact, for plants below or equal to 200 kW, there is talk of a fixed rate of 80 euros plus a premium rate not exceeding 120 euros per Mw. Rates that go down if the plants are of greater power. The greatest difficulty, however, lies in getting everyone to agree.

The creation of an energy community is, as can be understood, a kind of enlarged condominium that can include several condominiums, houses but also businesses. It goes without saying that the larger the energy community, the lower the expenditure to be faced individually. Just to give an example: to build a system of, let’s say 100Kw, the cost could be around 200 thousand euros. Obviously, if it is divided among 100 people, it makes “only” 2,000 euros each. But getting everyone to agree is not and will not be easy. This is why energy communities are still very little spread across Europe with some virtuous examples. Like when, for example, there are condominiums near industrial realities with which they share the photovoltaic system.

Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin is optimistic

Certainly the estimates of the minister of the environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, they are very ambitious. In fact, according to the minister, the go-ahead for the decree should favor the creation of 15,000 energy communities. “I have faith in the Italians who, I am convinced, will be able to seize this great opportunity” he told Il Sole24Ore.

The important thing, for the protection of public finances and citizens, is that there are appropriate preventive checks on the actual realization of the works, otherwise other scams will occur. Indeed, there is no doubt that someone will set to work to pocket the 40% grant by creating a fictitious energy community.

Controls and limits will also be placed on the costs of the works

Works that, we sincerely hope, will never have access to the invoice discount. For the Superbonus 110%, for example, for the installation of photovoltaic systems there are precise spending limits: 2400 euros per Kw of power and 1000 euros for each Kw of power on the storage batteries.

According to the experts consulted, these prices could also fall if there are no factors, such as the difficult availability of solar panels, which, as has just happened, have created an unprecedented speculative bubble. It should be emphasized that, if you want to build a photovoltaic system, the tax discount is still possible at 50% of the expense with deductions over 10 years.