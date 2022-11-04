Home Business Energy: Confcommercio asks for an extension of the end of the protected regime
Energy: Confcommercio asks for an extension of the end of the protected regime

The energy crisis is also putting a strain on the survival of dozens of suppliers on the free market who, in all probability, will not be able to continue their business in the coming months, thus creating further instability to the detriment of end consumers.

Thus Confcommercio asking for an extension of the date of removal of the price protection of electricity for micro-enterprises scheduled for the end of this year with the transition to the free market.

The rule could already be included in the new aid decree soon to be approved: this is what is stated in a note from Confcommercio on the protection aim for micro-enterprises scheduled for 31 December this year. In fact – continues the note – companies continue to prefer greater protection precisely because it provides greater certainties and guarantees in relation to the price of the supply, in the face of the sharp rise in the wholesale values ​​of electricity that we are witnessing in recent months. . Moreover, the data of the last few months confirm this need. According to recent surveys by the Confcommercio Energy Observatory, it clearly emerges that the free market is less convenient than the protected one. At the end of September 2022, the greater protection has lower values ​​than those of the free market: the electricity tariff, in fact, is € 0.66 / kWh, while the prices of the free market are well above € 0.75 / kWh.

