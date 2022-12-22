Listen to the audio version of the article

Electricity consumption down, CO2 emissions up. This is the picture that emerges from the Quarterly analysis of the Italian energy system, drawn up by Enea for the second and third quarters of 2022. In the first nine months of the year, against substantially stagnant energy consumption, with the forecast of a drop in 1.5% over the whole of 2022, CO2 emissions grew by 6%, with an estimated increase of over 2% at the end of 2022.

Faced with the greater use of fossil fuels, which are almost returning to pre-pandemic levels (+8% oil and +47% coal) and a 3% reduction in gas consumption, renewables recorded a drop of 11 %, due to a reduction in hydro that the increase in solar and wind could not compensate.

Slowdown of the energy transition

This scenario contributed to a sharp deterioration in the Ispread energy transition index calculated by Enea: -60% in the third quarter. The sharp decline “is to be linked in particular to the worsening of the decarbonisation component, which has fallen to the minimum value of the historical series”, explains Francesco Gracceva, the coordinator of the quarterly analysis of Enea. «In this scenario – he continues – the European objective of reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 can only be achieved if in the next eight years we manage to obtain an average annual reduction of almost 6%».

Zeroing of Russian gas flows

In terms of energy security, the Analysis highlights the worsening of the adequacy of the gas system. «In view of next winter, the ability of gas infrastructures to cover peak demand requires particular attention: in fact, in the event of a complete zeroing of flows from Russia (dropped below 20% of total imports in the first nine months, but already almost zero in October), it would be very difficult to cover peaks in demand linked to peaks of intense cold which affect the entire national territory», comments Gracceva again.

Electricity prices

From the point of view of prices, if for gas the increases recorded in Italy are similar to the European average, in the case of electricity the increases were approximately double those recorded in the EU, especially in the case of companies. «Compared to 2021, a company with medium-low consumption has seen electricity and gas prices increase by 60% and 120% respectively in the first half of 2022, while for the whole of 2022 they will exceed the previous historical highs by well over 50%. », underlines Gracceva.