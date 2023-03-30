The pressure on gas prices reined in the industry. But the appeal to save electricity was largely ineffective in the mild winter.

In Birr in the canton of Aargau, a power plant has been operational for a few days to produce electricity in an emergency. Then, if there were a power shortage in Switzerland. It doesn’t look like that at the moment. The water reserves in the reservoirs probably do not have to be tapped either.

Both examples show that Switzerland got through the winter without any major problems. Marianne Zünd, media spokeswoman for the Federal Office of Energy, puts it this way: “The preparations were really very good, but the warm weather was decisive.” If it had been a long, cold winter, things could have turned out differently.

Even if electricity and gas have not run out, the uncertainties surrounding the energy supply have triggered and changed quite a few things. Significantly less gas was used in Switzerland and throughout Europe than in previous years.

Even if not entirely voluntarily, because the record-high gas prices would have forced the companies to save to a certain extent, according to Zünd: “Consumers react more sensitively to gas because they quickly notice the price increases. Industry in particular, which needs a lot of gas, can react to this.”

This is confirmed by Thomas Hegglin, media spokesman for the Swiss Gas Industry Association. The industry has made a great effort, partially shut down production and thus saved larger amounts of gas compared to previous years.

Specifically, 15 to 40 percent less gas was used – depending on the month. For example, companies adjusted production processes and only ran the machines on four days instead of five. Others reduced the room temperature in large factories or switched from gas to oil thanks to dual-fuel systems.

At the same time, the winter months also showed that appeals to save on electricity in particular are of little use. Switzerland had joined the EU goal of reducing consumption in winter by ten percent. This was missed by far. At best, four to five percent should be saved by the end of the cold months.

Legend: Switzerland got through the winter with always enough electricity and gas. The preparations for a possible energy shortage had been made – including appeals from the Federal Council to save money.

Keystone/Gaetan Bally



Zünd from the Federal Office of Energy says: “In the case of electricity, the federal government has absolutely no power to issue bans or bids as long as there is no shortage. Only the winter energy saving initiative called for saving electricity wherever possible.”

Relatively small effect on households

But obviously these appeals were only of limited use, as the bare numbers show: “It pays more when a large industrial company shuts down an entire production hall than when a hundred households save a few kilowatt hours. Nevertheless, it is important that everyone participates,” stresses Zünd.

In addition, the electricity prices in many places were only raised at the beginning of the year – and only from January did they encourage people to save, also for financial reasons. And so the past winter also shows that as long as there is no imminent shortage and the electricity remains reasonably affordable, a large part of the population will apparently stick to their habits.