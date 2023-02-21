Electricity consumption is still decreasing in January

Electricity consumption down in January, with the first gradual signs of recovery for the industrial sector. According to data from Terna, the company that manages the national transmission grid, Italy has consumed overall 26.2 billion kWh of electricity, a decrease of 4.6% compared to January 2022.

In detail, January this year had one more working day (21 vs 20) and an average monthly temperature 1.5°C higher than January of 2022. The electricity demand figure, seasonally adjusted and corrected for the opposite effects of calendar and temperature, is decreasing by 4.3%. Territorially, the trend change in January was negative everywhere: -4.2% in the North, -5.1% in the Center and -5.2% in the South and on the islands. In economic terms, the value of electricity demand, seasonally adjusted and adjusted for calendar and temperature effects, was substantially stationary compared to December 2022 (+0,1%).

In January 2023, 81.9% of the Italian electricity demand was met with domestic production and the remainder (18.1%) with the balance of electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Net national production was equal to 21.6 billion kWh, a decrease of 13.7% compared to January 2022. Renewable sources covered a total of 28.2% of electricity demand with the following variations: photovoltaic -13.9%, wind -10.5%, water -10.9% and geothermal -4.4%. Thermal generation is also down (-14.9% compared to January 2022).

