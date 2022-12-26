An “extensive” interpretation, the latter disavowed last Thursday by the Council of State, which blocked the suspension of the adjustments ordered by the Antitrust, following an appeal by Iren (assisted by Giuspubblicisti Associati and Cleary Gottlieb). The magistrates’ decision seems to have given courage to the government, which for days has been thinking about the opportunity to make a regulatory intervention. The regulatory interpretation introduced, however, seems to take effect from January 1st, when the Milleproroghe will enter into force. Iren, following the order of the Council of State, will be able to keep the adjustments in place, which would have started on December 1st.

The limbo of the utilities that had already made the adjustments

But the other utilities, which had made the adjustments earlier, because the economic conditions expired earlier, are in a sort of limbo, with the risk of losing a few hundred million. What will happen in the next few days is that the adjustments will remain in place. Enel has already appealed to the Tar and awaits the ruling on January 11; other utilities could do the same, trying to have the pronouncement on a precautionary measure unified on that date, to adapt to the orientation of the Council of State.

And then wait, always aiming to unify the various appeals, for the pronouncement on the merits that the Lazio TAR has also set for the Iren case on 22 February. A scenario, however, that could leave a significant margin of uncertainty. For this reason, the opportunity to add a further step in the regulation introduced by the government, which would specify the retroactive value of the interpretation on the article of the Decree Aiuti Bis, is being evaluated.