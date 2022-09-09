Outlook Goldman Sachs shock sul problema #carobollette #caroenergia across Europe: according to the economists of the giant bank of Wall Street, Italian families could find themselves forced, next year, to pay well 600 euros (596 euros) per month to pay gas and electricity bills on average.

The forecast was made taking into consideration the current forward curves.

“Based on our estimates – we read in the Goldman Sachs report dedicated to the energy crisis in Europe, entitled “The Energy Affordability Crisis: Quantification, Solutions, Implications” – in 2021, Italian families spent on average about 160 euros per month for the consumption of electricity and gas, or less than 2000 euros per year “.

But now things have changed, with the war between Russia and Ukraine, unleashed after the invasion of Ukraine, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin last February 24, and with the consequent sanctions that the EU and the US have inflicted on Moscow.

Consequently, Goldman Sachs economists indicate that the current forward curves suggest that household energy bills in Italy they could go up to almost 500 euros per month. But “they could jump up to 600 euros per month in a scenario of zero gas flows (from Russia)”.

Analysts illustrate their forecasts with some graphs, which indicate among other things that “Gas would be the raw material that most of all would affect household energy bills, affecting the total for over two thirds “.

Similar figures will affect in general all the families of Europe, which for too little time has cut the umbilical cord that has held it hostage to Russia as regards gas supplies.

The picture has become more alarming in recent days, when the energy giant Gazprom announced the indefinite extension of the initial stop to gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Today the news is not at all comforting, given that the no agreement of the EU, compared to the United Kingdom, where the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss immediately announced a bazooka to counter the expensive energy.

The price cap found strong opponents in Holland.

According to what has emerged in the last hour, the discussion on the gas price ceiling will be postponed at this point to next month and today only the other measures to combat the cost of energy will be carried out. A postponement of the decision on the price cap to October is therefore likely.

Goldman Sachs: Energy Crisis Worse Than ’70s Shock

In the meantime, the taps of Nord Stream 1 remain closed, which means a stop to the gas that arrives from Russia to Europe through the pipeline.

The effects on the markets have been well seen, with the surge in gas prices (up to + 35% at the beginning of the week after Gazprom announcement), and the thud of the euro, which has laundry fee $ 0.99 for the first time since 2002.

In the report, Goldman Sachs summarized what has happened in recent months, saying it predicts that, “After the jump from mid-June in gas and electricity prices, it is possible that the energy crisis has reached a level that requires a significant policy of intervention”. This because, “in our opinion, the market continues to underestimate the depth, scope and structural repercussions of the crisis“.

What do you mean? “We believe – sentenced by the US banking giant – that this energy crisis will be deeper than the oil crisis of the 1970s “.

Consequently, (looking at Europe in general), “At current forward prices, we expect energy bills to peak early next year around to 500 euros per month for a typical European family “: a value that “Implies an increase of about 200% compared to that of 2021”.

For all of Europe, we read in the analysis, this “implies a jump in bills (electricity and gas) of around 2 trillion euros (around 2,000 billion euros), or 15% of GDP “.

Goldman on #carobollette: the tariff deficit proposal

According to Goldman Sachs, short-term solutions could be represented by the imposition of a ceiling on electricity prices, but also by a tariff deficit.

Regarding the ceiling on electricity prices, the effect of its creation could second allow consumers to save € 650 billion:

“A measure which, however, would not be able to solve completely the #carobollette problem as the increase in electricity bills would still remain equal to +1.3 trillion euros, approximately 10% of GDP “, continua Goldman Sachs.

And this is why it may be necessary the introduction of a “tariff deficit”: in this way the jump in bills would be spread over a 10-20 year period, allowing utility companies to securitize these future payments (credits).

Il tariff deficit according to Goldman would slow the growth of tariffs, it would also limit the short-term decline in industrial production, while curbing the phenomenon of demand destruction. The measure would also defuse the risk of over-regulation in the sector.

Goldman Sachs presents what it defines structural solutionsincluding the creation of a new ‘design’ for the market and full electrification.

The new market design, as the analysts of the US giant define it, it would have the aim of decoupling gas prices from the remineration of fixed cost energy sources (hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, wind energy) “. Along with the electrification of the economy, Goldman Sachs believes that “the deflationary effects of renewable energy sources (RES – Renewable energy sources) could bring down energy bills by about 75% compared to current levels, while the nature of the fixed costs of the RES would make future energy costs more stable “.

A good result, after the feared leap for gas and electricity bills of + 200% on an annual basis.