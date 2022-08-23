The beginning of the week is substantially negative on the western lists with the European ones that are affected by both the current one energy crisis and the tightening of monetary policies, with probable negative repercussions on the economy. In this context, operators await the most important event of the week: the annual Jackson Hole symposium, which will be held from 25 to 27 August. It should in fact be highlighted how, just a year ago, on the occasion of the event, Jerome Powell announced the change of course of the Fed’s monetary policy (Powell will speak this Friday).

“If in the US we could have seen the peak of inflation thanks also to a rapidly cooling real estate market (house prices have fallen for the first time since 2012, according to Zillow data), the situation in Europe is quite different. ”Say analysts of MPS Capital Services, according to which in the Old Continent “the scenario of persistent stagflation, given the profound energy crisis, is gaining more and more strength. In this context, the market is pricing a 50bps rise from the ECB in September and 75bps from the Fed with a probability of 85% ”.

Recession in Europe by the end of the year (eToro)

“The energy crisis is difficult to manage and in all likelihood it will drag the continent into recession by the end of the year, extending its impact until 2023” he says. Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eTorowhich therefore does not see a rosy expectation for the Old Continent’s economy weighed down by record natural gas prices, impending energy rationing, stagflation and the specter of recession.

Natural gas prices in the EU are at all-time highs and the continent has been struggling to replenish winter storage since Russia used Europe’s dependence on gas as a weapon, reducing exports. These peaks, according to the eToro manager, “are driving the crisis in the cost of living for consumers, while governments seek shelter, forced to increase fiscal support. Many are praying for a mild winter or for Russian tolerance and in the meantime voices calling for rationing, a measure that will be Germany’s next emergency plan, are chasing each other ”.

PMI indices confirm the contraction phase

Signs of a slowdown in the economy came today from the August survey of the Eurozone PMI indices. The data confirmed that the energy crisis is weighing on both the manufacturing sector (contraction confirmed) and the services sector (slowing below expectations).

“The latest PMI data from the eurozone indicates a shrinking economy in the third quarter of the year,” he says Andrew Harker, Economics Director presso S&P Global Market Intelligence, according to which “Pressures on cost of living mean that the recovery of the service sector, after the lifting of restrictions for the pandemic, has weakened, while the manufacturing industry remained mired in the contraction in August, with another Record build-up of finished product inventories, as companies were unable to get rid of products in a context of falling demand. This build-up of inventories suggests that there are not many prospects for improving manufacturing production in the immediate future ”.

“The decline in production – continues Harker – is now observed in a number of sectors, from basic materials to automotive companies, from tourism to real estate companies, while economic weakness is expanding. Workforce rebuilding after the pandemic is also losing momentum, with companies increasingly reluctant to hire additional staff given declining orders and the relative weakness of the business climate. Firms at least continue to experience smaller increases in costs, in turn increasing their sales prices at a slower pace. This should help fuel a slowdown in consumer price inflation in the coming months of the year, even if any easing of the inflation situation appears to come too late to provide any real support to demand. The rest of 2022 therefore promises to be a difficult period for Eurozone companies ”.